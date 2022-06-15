Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to Punjab under heavy security; court remands him to 7-day police custody

Punjab Police brought gangster Lawrence Bishnoi under heavy security to the state from Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday to question him in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Bishnoi was produced before a court in Mansa district which remanded him to seven-day police custody, sources said.

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted Punjab Police the transit remand of Bishnoi to take him to Punjab in the case related to the singer and Congress leader Moosewala's murder.

The Delhi court had passed the order as Punjab Police produced Bishnoi before it after formally arresting him in the case.