Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva shot dead on Lucknow court premises
Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was a co-accused in the murder case of BJP MLA Brahmhadatt Dwivedi, in which Mukhtar Ansari is also an accused
Ganster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's alleged aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was shot dead on Lucknow court premises on Wednesday, police said.
"Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva who was held in Lucknow jail was brought to the court for hearing in a case and was shot dead by unknown assailant," said Lucknow Police Commissioner S B Shiradkar who reached the court premises shortly after the incident.
Jeeva was a co-accused in the murder case of BJP MLA Brahmhadatt Dwivedi, in which Mukhtar Ansari is also an accused.
As per initial report by India Today the shooter arrived in the court dressed as a lawyer and opened fire at Sanjeev Jeeva. The attacker who killed Sanjeev Jeeva has been arrested by Lucknow Police. He has been identified as Vijay Yadav.
