Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan released from Bihar's Saharsa jail

Convicted in the murder of a Dalit IAS officer G. Krishnaiah, 'Bahubali' leader Anand Mohan Singh was released from Bihar's Saharsa jail on Thursday.



Jail superintendent Amit Kumar confirmed his release. He said that Anand Mohan was released from the jail at 4.30 a.m. on Thursday. He had surrendered before the jail on Wednesday evening after his parole period of 15 days was over.



Anand Mohan was released on the basis of an amendment in 481A of the jail manual of 2012 by the Nitish Kumar government. Anand Mohan was serving life imprisonment in the murder of a government servant and there was a provision that the accused has to serve jail term till his/her last breath. The Nitish Kumar government removed this clause from the jail manual 2012 and issued a notification on Monday to release 27 prisoners for their good conduct. Anand Mohan was one of them.