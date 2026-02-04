Gas tanker overturns in Khandala ghat, paralysing Mumbai–Pune Expressway overnight

Traffic on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway came to a standstill overnight after a gas tanker overturned in the Khandala Ghat section on Tuesday evening, triggering a prolonged traffic jam that left hundreds of motorists stranded for more than 12 hours.

Officials said the accident occurred around 5 pm near the Adoshi tunnel in Raigad district, when the tanker, reportedly travelling at high speed, lost control on the steep slope and toppled over. The vehicle was carrying propylene gas, a highly flammable substance, which began leaking soon after the crash and sparked panic among road users.

As a safety precaution, police immediately shut the Mumbai-bound carriageway to prevent any risk of fire or explosion. Mumbai-bound traffic was temporarily diverted on to the Pune-bound lane for a short stretch, but the ongoing gas leak made it impossible to restore normal movement, resulting in congestion on both sides of the six-lane expressway.

Vehicles remained stuck near the accident site for several hours, with queues stretching for kilometres. Many passengers, including women and children, were left without access to food, drinking water or toilet facilities through the night.