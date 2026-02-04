Gas tanker overturns in Khandala ghat, paralysing Mumbai–Pune Expressway overnight
Highly flammable propylene leak forces closure of Mumbai-bound lane, leaving hundreds stranded for hours
Traffic on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway came to a standstill overnight after a gas tanker overturned in the Khandala Ghat section on Tuesday evening, triggering a prolonged traffic jam that left hundreds of motorists stranded for more than 12 hours.
Officials said the accident occurred around 5 pm near the Adoshi tunnel in Raigad district, when the tanker, reportedly travelling at high speed, lost control on the steep slope and toppled over. The vehicle was carrying propylene gas, a highly flammable substance, which began leaking soon after the crash and sparked panic among road users.
As a safety precaution, police immediately shut the Mumbai-bound carriageway to prevent any risk of fire or explosion. Mumbai-bound traffic was temporarily diverted on to the Pune-bound lane for a short stretch, but the ongoing gas leak made it impossible to restore normal movement, resulting in congestion on both sides of the six-lane expressway.
Vehicles remained stuck near the accident site for several hours, with queues stretching for kilometres. Many passengers, including women and children, were left without access to food, drinking water or toilet facilities through the night.
The impact was felt by travellers heading in both directions. A conductor with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation said his bus had been stationary for more than six hours near the site, leaving passengers exhausted and distressed. Several motorists took to social media to express their frustration, describing the expressway as resembling a “parking lot” and urging others to avoid the route.
The Maharashtra Highway Traffic Police have appealed to motorists to stay away from the Mumbai–Pune Expressway until the situation normalises. In a statement shared by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, police confirmed that the tanker had overturned on the Mumbai-bound corridor in the Khandala Ghat section and that all concerned agencies were working on a war footing to contain the gas leak.
The Mumbai–Pune Expressway, India’s first six-lane, access-controlled concrete expressway, spans nearly 95 kilometres and serves as a crucial link between Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Raigad and Pune. Authorities said efforts were continuing to safely clear the tanker and restore traffic, but warned that delays were likely until the operation is completed.
With PTI inputs
