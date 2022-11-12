Gasp! As 2023 dawns, Maharashtra set to choke on aerosol pollution

"AOD value below 0.3 (Green Zone) is safe, 0.3-0.4 (Blue Zone) is less vulnerable, 0.4-0.5 (Orange Zone) is vulnerable, while more than 0.5 (Red Zone) is highly vulnerable," Dutta said.



According to the study by Chatterjee-Dutta, the TPP in Maharashtra has affected air pollution the most in the past, and the TPP capacity is increasing due to the higher demand for electricity.



"If Maharashtra continues to install the TPP capacity as observed in the past, it will enter into the 'Red Zone', with a series of health complications for the people of the state. The state can witness an AOD rise of around 7 per cent between 2019-2023," cautioned Chatterjee.