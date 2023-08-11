Gauhati HC acquits ex-militants, others in terror funding case

The Gauhati High Court on Friday acquitted all accused, including militants-turned-politicians Niranjan Hojai and Jewel Gorlosa as well as NCHAC former chief executive member Mohet Hojai, in a multi-crore terror funding case in Dima Hasao district of Assam, due to lack of evidence.

It also directed that copies of the judgement be placed before the police and state judicial academy, so that cases with serious allegations are not dismissed on account of grave lapses on the part of the investigation agency, prosecution and the court.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice Mitali Thakuria set aside the judgement of a NIA Special Court of May 2017, which had held 13 persons guilty in the terror funding case.