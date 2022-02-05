Gauhati HC upholds Assam's conversion of madrasas into general schools

"Consequently, the claim of the petitioners that these madrasas are minority institutions and were established and administered by the minority is a claim which has no foundation, hence it is not acceptable," the court said.



"Under the Constitution, all citizens are equal before the law. Therefore, preference given by the state to any one religion, in a multi-religious society like ours, negates the principle of Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution of India. It is thus the secular nature of the state which mandates that no religious instruction shall be provided in any educational institution wholly maintained out of state funds," the court observed.