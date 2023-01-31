Gautam Adani drops off world's top 10 richest persons list: Here's Why 

Adani, whose net worth was estimated at $92.7 billion as of January 30, is still the richest Asian person in the world, although he has fallen from the fourth spot to the eleventh spot on Bloomberg's Billionaires Index. His wealth has decreased by nearly $28 billion, or 23 per cent, this year.

According to Bloomberg, this is the steepest market-driven decrease for anyone in Asia and the greatest loss in wealth ever suffered by an Indian billionaire.

Stocks in the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group have taken a beating on the bourses after Hindenburg made many charges of fraud, insider trading, and share price manipulation in a report. The group has denied the charges.