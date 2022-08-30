Gautam Adani is first Asian to become world's third richest

The founder of the eponymous Adani Group controls companies ranging from ports and aerospace to solar energy and coal.



His fortune has grown exponentially since the start of the global health crisis, as investors bet on his ability to grow his business in sectors that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritized for development.



Adani has also benefited from an uptick in coal usage, which has catapulted his ascent in recent months, according to Bloomberg.



He overtook fellow Indian tycoon to become the region's wealthiest person in February, CNN reported.



His shot up the global wealth rankings comes as some members of the world's 1 per cent give away more of their resources.



In July, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates announced he would devote $20 billion to the endowment of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and reiterated his intention to move "off of the list of the world's richest people".



Bill Gates is currently ranked the world's fifth most affluent person, according to Bloomberg's index, with a net worth of $117 billion, CNN reported.