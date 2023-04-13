Gave Rs 15 crore to Kejriwal to deliver to K. Kavitha: Sukesh Chandrashekhar

In a sensational revelation, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has claimed that he has given Rs 15 crore to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to hand over to K. Kavitha, leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Lodged at the Mandoli Jail in Delhi, Chandrashekhar through his lawyer has made public his alleged WhatsApp chat with jailed AAP leader Satyendra Jain on Wednesday and claimed that there is a connection between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and the BRS leader with regard to the Delhi excise policy scam.



In a letter directed to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, Chandrashekhar has accused AAP and Kejriwal of having multiple contracts and business deals with him.



"This very application and attached chats expose the link between the Aam Aadmi party, Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K. Kavitha, who are involved in the Delhi liquor scam," wrote Chandrasekhar.



The allegations levelled by Chandrashekhar have raised concerns about the role of political leaders in the liquor policy scam. Further inquiries will likely provide additional insights into the mater.