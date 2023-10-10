Gehlot meets Sonia, says CEC to meet soon to finalise Raj candidates

On his meeting with Sonia Gandhi, the Chief Minister said, “Whenever I visit Delhi, I make sure to meet CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. She also has been the party chief for a very long time. Since the time I was made Chief Minister for the first time she has always supported me.”

"If we get the programme of Sonia Gandhi we will feel proud," he said when asked if she will campaign in the desert state.

He said that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and all the other senior leaders will be campaigning in the state as the government has worked well in the state and has launched several pro-people schemes.

“As far as the election is concerned, there are beneficiaries of our scheme in every home, from villages to towns. We have tried to provide some relief from inflation to the people of Rajasthan. The feedback that we are getting from villages is very good. Because of our good governance, we want to appeal to the people of Rajasthan to bring us back to power. With the change in government, several schemes are stopped," Gehlot said.