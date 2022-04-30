Gen MM Naravane retires after 42 yrs in service

Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane retired on Saturday after 42 years in service.



He was presented the Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns on the occasion of relinquishing the appointment of the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS).



Before that he laid a wreath at the National War Memorial.



Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who held a meeting with General Naravane earlier in the day, said: "Had a wonderful meeting with the Army Chief, General MM Naravane, who is going to retire today after serving the nation for 42 years. His contributions as a military leader has strengthened India's defence capabilities and preparedness. I wish him success in his future endeavours."