Gender-based assumptions lacking valid grounds contradict justice principles: Delhi HC

Criticising a trial court's decision, the Delhi High Court has said that gender-based assumptions in favour of a female accused, lacking a substantive basis or valid grounds, are contrary to the fundamental principles of the justice system.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma underlined the principle of gender neutrality within the legal system, where every individual, regardless of gender, is held accountable for their actions in accordance with the law.

"Presumptions based on gender have no place within this framework, unless provided by law, as they undermine the pursuit of truth and justice,” Justice Sharma said.