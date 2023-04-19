General Secy B.L. Santhosh will 'destroy BJP in Karnataka', Shettar lashes out

"In the BJP, they say that individual is not important. But, one individual has become important and he had kept everything under his control. Santhosh will ruthlessly trample those who are not in his league. His protege Mahesh Tenginakayi has got the ticket for my constituency from the BJP. He could have been made a Rajya Sabha member... to get him ticket, I was humiliated and thrown out by Santhosh," Shettar alleged.



He questioned "why it was necessary to humiliate him and unleash drama for one single individual whom Santhosh considers as his close associate". It was a pre-planned moved of Santhosh, he said.