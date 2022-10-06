Ghaziabad most polluted city in India last week

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in Delhi NCR from October 1 to save citizens from rising pollution, but its rules are followed least in Ghaziabad. Ghaziabad was categorised as the most polluted city in India last week, as per reports.



The largest city in western UP was the most polluted one in the country on Wednesday when its AQI was 248. On Tuesday, the city's AQI average stood at 162, with an escalation of 86 points. The condition in Loni was the worst in all the four stations of the city with its AQI at 293.



The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has asked the officials of Loni Municipal Council to strictly follow the rules of GRAP. The Board has concerns over the rising pollution in the capital after Ravan Dahan on Dussehra.



The AQI is expected to come down to normal level if it rains.