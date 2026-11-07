Ghaziabad outpost blast: Delhi Special Cell reaches site, cause remains unclear
A delivery worker was injured in the explosion at Vasundhara police outpost as forensic teams examine evidence to establish what triggered it
Delhi Police’s Special Cell joins inquiries into Friday night’s explosion at the Vasundhara police outpost in Ghaziabad.
A 20-year-old food delivery worker was injured by shattered glass; windows and air conditioning units were damaged.
Police say the cause remains unknown, with forensic experts and specialist teams examining evidence.
A Delhi Police Special Cell team reached the Vasundhara police outpost in Ghaziabad on Saturday as investigators sought to establish the cause of an explosion that injured a food delivery worker and damaged the premises the previous night.
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad, bomb disposal personnel, a dog squad and forensic experts were also deployed at the site, which falls under Indirapuram police station.
Ghaziabad Police Commissioner J. Ravinder Goud said police received information about an explosion near the outpost’s rear wall at around 9 pm on Friday. A sub-inspector and a delivery worker were at the location at the time, he said.
Investigators have collected evidence from the scene, but the cause and nature of the explosion have yet to be established.
“So far, the investigation has not revealed the cause of the explosion; we are examining every possible angle,” Goud told reporters. He said forensic findings would help clarify what had happened.
The blast shattered windows and damaged air conditioning units at the outpost, triggering alarm in the surrounding neighbourhood, officials said.
The injured delivery worker was identified as Vishal, 20, a resident of Arthala in Ghaziabad. He was making a delivery when fragments of shattered glass struck him, according to police.
He was admitted to a private hospital in Surya Nagar for treatment. Police did not provide further details about his condition.
Officials said no police personnel were inside the outpost when the explosion occurred. Goud’s account placed a sub-inspector at the location, near the rear wall where the blast was reported.
Police and specialist teams reached the premises after receiving the alert. Forensic experts from Ghaziabad and bomb disposal personnel examined the site and collected material for analysis.
Goud said the immediate priority was to determine the sequence of events and identify what triggered the explosion. Several Uttar Pradesh Police units were assisting the inquiry.
Police have not announced any conclusion about the cause. Investigators said a detailed forensic examination, together with analysis of the other evidence recovered, would be needed to establish the circumstances.
With IANS inputs