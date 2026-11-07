Ghaziabad outpost blast: Delhi Special Cell reaches site, cause remains unclear

Delhi Police’s Special Cell joins inquiries into Friday night’s explosion at the Vasundhara police outpost in Ghaziabad.

A 20-year-old food delivery worker was injured by shattered glass; windows and air conditioning units were damaged.

Police say the cause remains unknown, with forensic experts and specialist teams examining evidence.

A Delhi Police Special Cell team reached the Vasundhara police outpost in Ghaziabad on Saturday as investigators sought to establish the cause of an explosion that injured a food delivery worker and damaged the premises the previous night.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad, bomb disposal personnel, a dog squad and forensic experts were also deployed at the site, which falls under Indirapuram police station.

Ghaziabad Police Commissioner J. Ravinder Goud said police received information about an explosion near the outpost’s rear wall at around 9 pm on Friday. A sub-inspector and a delivery worker were at the location at the time, he said.

Investigators have collected evidence from the scene, but the cause and nature of the explosion have yet to be established.

“So far, the investigation has not revealed the cause of the explosion; we are examining every possible angle,” Goud told reporters. He said forensic findings would help clarify what had happened.

The blast shattered windows and damaged air conditioning units at the outpost, triggering alarm in the surrounding neighbourhood, officials said.