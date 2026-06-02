Ghaziabad teen murder: madrassas sealed in Khoda, victim's family gets aid

The Ghaziabad administration on Tuesday, 2 June, intensified verification drives and sealed three unrecognised madrassas in Khoda area following the murder of 17-year-old Surya Chauhan allegedly by his friend. The accused was later killed in a police encounter.

The situation was tense but calm in the locality, with many shops shut, including establishments run by members of both communities. Security personnel remained stationed across sensitive areas to maintain law and order.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the public at an event in Bijnor on Monday, also took note of the incident and said that "stabbing someone under the guise of friendship is completely unacceptable".

Amid tight security in the arrea, officials reached Surya's residence and handed over a government job appointment letter to his family as part of the assistance announced by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Police commissioner J. Ravinder Goud, district magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar and other senior officials met the bereaved family and expressed condolences.

According to the district administration, Surya's mother, Saroj, has been offered a contractual post of sanitation supervisor in Khoda municipality.

Meanwhile, the district administration and police launched a three-day 'Operation Clean Sweep' in Khoda, involving verification of tenants, commercial establishments, unauthorised properties and suspected criminal elements.

The DM said three madrassas operating in the area were sealed after they were found to be functioning without recognition. He said joint teams of the police and the Minority Welfare Department carried out the sealing action.

The official further said that details of children studying in these institutions would be collected and arrangements made for their admission to nearby government or other recognised schools.

The operation is being carried out jointly by the police, officials from the Basic Education Department and the Minority Welfare Department, he said.

A resident, Azad Saifi, who runs an internet service business in Khoda, said that the actions of one person had brought disrepute to the entire community.

Saifi said some shops remained closed, but added that the administration's handling of the situation had generally been appropriate in view of the incident.

A woman, whose husband runs a daily-needs store, said they were okay with shops remaining closed to get justice for Surya's family. Surya, a resident of Navneet Vihar in Khoda, was stabbed following an altercation on May 28. He later succumbed to his injuries at a Noida hospital.

Asad, 19, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, was killed in a police encounter on Sunday. His father, Nawab, and friends Farhan and Atif have been arrested in the case, while another accused remains absconding.

The incident also triggered sharp reactions from Samajwadi Party and the Congress.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X, cited the killings of para-athlete Chirag Tyagi, national kabaddi player Anushka Pal, Surya Chauhan and a milk trader, alleging that they reflected a collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

"Is there any ministry called Home in Uttar Pradesh or has it gone underground after seeing the audacity of criminals," Yadav said, using the hashtag "Asafal Mukhyamantri" (failed chief minister).

UP Congress chief Ajay Rai said, “All I am saying is law and its enforcers can't distinguish on the basis of caste, religion or any other aspects. If in one Ghaziabad case, police chose to act quickly and carry out an encounter of the accused, then why was the same promptness missing in another similar case where a para athlete was murdered in Ghaziabad.”