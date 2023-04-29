Ghazipur MP-MLA court convicts Mukhtar Ansari in gangster case

Ghazipur's MP-MLA court has convicted jailed mafia Mukhtar Ansari in a gangster case and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

Both Mukhtar Ansari and his brother Afzal Ansari were booked under the Gangster Act in 2007.

According to UP police, Mukhtar was booked for his involvement in coal tycoon and Vishwa Hindu Parishad office-bearer Nandkishore Rungta kidnapping case of 1996 and BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai murder case of 2005.

Mukhtar and his close aide Bhim Singh are already lodged in Banda jail after they were sentenced to 10-year rigorous punishment along with a fine of Rs 5 lakh each in another case of the Gangster Act.