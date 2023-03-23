Ghazwa-e-Hind case: NIA conducts raids in 3 states

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids in eight locations across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat in connection with the Ghazwa-e-Hind case, an official said.



An official said that incriminating materials, including digital devices, mobile phones, memory cards and documents have been seized during the raids in the houses of eight suspects.



The searches were carried out in Nagpur (Maharashtra), Gwalior district (Madhya Pradesh), and Valsad, Surat and Botad districts in Gujarat.