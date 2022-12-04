Girl brutalised, left in field with abdomen cut open in UP village

In a gruesome murder, a nine-year-old girl was brutalised, mutilated and left to die in a wheat field on the outskirts of Madhopur village under the Amaria police station in Pilibhit.



The Class 3 student was found dead with her abdomen cut open and visceral organs scattered all around, police said.



According to the girl's father, Anis Ahmad, Anam had gone with her uncle, Shadab Ahmad, to attend a religious function in a nearby village, Sarainda Patti, on Friday night.



She mysteriously went missing that night. The family kept looking for her and finally managed to find her on Saturday.



"I immediately called for an ambulance as she was still breathing. On the way to the hospital, she tried to disclose the name of her attacker but before she could do so, she succumbed to her injuries," Anis Ahmad said.