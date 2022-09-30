Girl gang-raped, sold for Rs 50k in Bihar, 3 held

Those arrested have been identified as Soni Devi, Arjun Yadav, a night guard of Ashok Market located in Jainagar, and an electrician Sajan Kumar.



One Acharya -- a police driver -- and a Chokidar named Ramjiwan Paswan of Jainagar police station are absconding.



The victim strayed from her home town Mau a month ago and reached Jainagar town of Madhubani district. While roaming in Ashok market, she sought the help of Arjun Yadav who took her to a secluded place. He also called his other three friends over and they took turns to rape her and held captive in a room.