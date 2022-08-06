Girl reunited with kin more than nine years after being kidnapped; woman domestic help plays key role

"The (kidnapping) incident had occurred in 2013 when she was going to her civic-run school. She was walking with her elder brother, who was then studying in Class 4. He was walking ahead of her. But after some time, when he turned back, he did not find her," the official said.



After attending his classes, he went to Pooja's classroom, where her teacher told him that she was absent. He went home and alerted her parents about her. They approached the D N Nagar police station, following which a missing person's report was registered initially, he said.



The city police had launched a search for Pooja and posters carrying her photos in school uniform were also distributed in the area.



For assistant sub inspector Rajendra Bhosle (now retired), who was in-charge of the missing person's bureau at D N Nagar police station, it became a mission to trace the girl. Bhosle, who is now 65-year-old, always carried the girl's photo in his pocket, but failed to get any clue on her whereabouts, police said.



Meanwhile, 35-year-old domestic help Pramila Devendra, who worked in suburban Juhu, came across Pooja, who had started working in the same area like her since the last few months.



"During their conversation, Pooja once told her that she was being harassed by her family members, who were not her original parents. She told her that she had been kidnapped. Pramila then searched on the internet whether any news report about her missing case had appeared anywhere. During the search, she came across the stories and articles about Pooja, following which she informed the D N Nagar police station about her case," the police official said.