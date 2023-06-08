Girl stuck in borewell in MP's Sehore rescued after more than 52 hours; op includes robotic team

A two-and-half-year-old girl who fell into a 300-foot borewell in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh was rescued on Thursday evening in an operation that lasted more than 50 hours and saw a robotic team joining personnel from the Army, NDRF, SDERF and earth movers.

The girl, who had fallen into the 300-foot borewell in Mungavali village at around 1am on Tuesday, was rescued at 5:30pm on Thursday and was rushed to the district hospital in an ambulance for a thorough check up, an official said.

He however, did not disclose details of her condition.