Girls on attaining puberty can marry without parents' consent under Muslim law: Delhi HC

After the submissions, the court further referred to various judgements and observed that the object of the POCSO Act states that the Act is aimed to secure the tender age of the children and ensure they are not abused and their childhood and youth are protected against exploitation. It is not customary law specific but the aim is to protect children below the age of 18 years from sexual abuse.



In the present case, it is not a case of exploitation but a case where the petitioners were in love, got married according to the Muslim laws, and thereafter, had physical relationships, the court observed.



It is also clear from the status report that the parties were living with each other as husband and wife. There is no averment that they had sexual intercourse prior to their marriage, it held.



"Hence, the petitioners being lawfully wedded to each other cannot be denied the company of each other which is the essence of the marriage. If the petitioners are separated, it will only cause more trauma to the petitioner no.1 and her unborn child. The aim of the state here is to protect the best interest of Petitioner no.1. If the petitioner has wilfully consented to the marriage and is happy, the state is no one to enter private space of the petitioner and separate the couple. The doing of the same will tantamount to encroachment of personal space by the state," said the court while allowing them to stay together and directing the authorities to ensure their personal safety and protection.