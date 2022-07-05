Gitikka Ganju Dhar talks about working with Aamir in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Gitikka shares her experience working in this film: "At first, when I received a call for audition, I was pleasantly intrigued. When I was confirmed as a part of the cast, I could not believe it. When I began to shoot, I was super impressed with the execution of the production. It was a very professional atmosphere with everyone geared towards filming a world-class movie."



"The detailing of every aspect of the production was exemplary. I am lucky that the first filmic experience of my career is with Aamir Khan Productions," she said.



"I could have not asked for a better experience in terms of learning and execution, both. It was inspiring and endearing to watch everybody work hard, very hard to inject magic into Laal Singh Chaddha."