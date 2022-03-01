Give a job or our land back, say retrenched Hindustan Motors workers as their hunger strike enters day-2

Some years later, the Indian company transferred the plant to Hindustan Finance Corporation and then to PCA Automobiles while sending out permanent and contract workers.



Hindustan Motors sold its earthmoving equipment division (that made dumpers, loaders and others) to Caterpillar, US.



Barring the 22 workers whose grandfathers had given their land to the factory and some others, the majority of the permanent workers had agreed to take lump sum compensation from Hindustan Motor Finance Corporation.



"The company had deposited the lump sum in our bank accounts without our consent. We wrote to the company, Tamil Nadu government and also to PCA Automobiles stressing our demand for jobs and the amount deposited would be treated as our monthly wages," Srinivasan had said.



After the job loss, life for all the workers turned upside down.



According to Srinivasan, the PCA Automobiles plant has about 190 acres of land of which about 150 acres are vacant.



"We want our land back so that we can do farming and manage our families," Srinivasan said.



"Our land is there. The old owner -- C.K. Birla group and new owner Stellantis Group -- are also there. The car plant is also rolling out Citroen brand cars. Only we are not there. This is not just," Ismail and Srinivasan said.



According to Ismail, the retrenched workers have seen several District Collectors. All of them knew about the Employee Transfer Agreement signed between Hindustan Finance Corporation and PCA Automobiles and its subsequent breach. But still no solution for them.