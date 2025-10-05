Give Rs 2 lakh to man for illegal detention, recover amount from magistrate: HC to Maha govt

The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court quashed a detention order passed by a magistrate in Jalgaon district against a 20-year-old man calling it illegal and a 'colourable exercise of power' and ordered the Maharashtra government to pay him Rs 2 lakh as compensation.

The amount shall be recovered from the salary of the magistrate who passed the detention order, the HC further said.

The court said the detention order has resulted in the person being kept in illegal detention, thereby affecting his fundamental rights to life and personal liberty.

The man, Dikshant Sapkale, in his plea in HC, claimed the detention order passed in July 2024 was not served upon him immediately and was handed over only in May this year when he was released on bail in another case.

As soon as he was released on bail, he was once again taken into custody based on this detention order, the plea said.

A bench of Justices Vibha Kankanwadi and Hiten Venegavkar, in its order of October 1, a copy of which was made available on Sunday, said keeping a detention order pending for several months and serving it to the person at the moment of his release amounts to a 'colourable exercise of power'.

This was a fit case to impose exemplary costs on the detaining authority as heavy compensation is required to be paid to the person who has been illegally detained, the court said while directing the Maharashtra government to pay Rs 2 lakh as compensation to Sapkale.