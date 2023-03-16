Given track record, how agencies failed to investigate 'share price volatility' of Adani Group, asks Congress

Posing a set of three questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the party's "Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun" series, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the stock market capitalisation of the Adani Group soared by 1,000 per cent in three years -- from Rs 2 lakh crore in 2019 to more than Rs 20 lakh crore in 2022 -- before crashing in 2023.



"This is a very rapid growth rate for any large conglomerate and it is no coincidence that this surge strongly resembled a previous stock market scam in which the Adani Group was also involved," Ramesh alleged.



"As we pointed out in the February 13, 2023 'Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun', a 2007 SEBI ruling following an investigation into excessive volatility in the shares of Adani Exports (now known as Adani Enterprises) between 1999 and 2001 had found that entities associated with the notorious stock manipulator Ketan Parekh had indulged in 'manipulative activities such as synchronised trading/circular trading and creation of artificial volume to influence the price in the scrip of Adani' and that the 'promoters of Adani Group aided and abetted' these manipulations," the Congress leader claimed.