'Glaring illegalities': CBI on acquittal of A. Raja, others in 2G spectrum case

Appearing for the CBI, advocate Neeraj Jain said: "I will demonstrate that there are glaring illegalities in the (trial court) judgement. The evidence placed by the CBI was disregarded. Appreciation of evidence was completely wrong. I will show that the judgement was perverse and there were flaws in it."



Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma has listed the matter for hearing next on May 29.



This appeal comes after the CBI had initially concluded its submissions on the matter of "leave to appeal".



According to the CBI lawyer, the case revolves around "five key issues" of misconduct, namely the collusion between government officials and telecom operators, manipulation of a cut-off date, violation of the first-come-first-serve principle, failure to revise the entry fee, and the presence of a money trail worth Rs 200 crore.