Global artificial intelligence market to reach $450 bn in 2022

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) market value is expected to reach nearly $450 billion this year and maintain a year-over-year growth rate in the next 5 years, a new report has forecast.



In 2021, the global revenues for the AI market, including software, hardware, and services for both AI centric and AI non-centric applications, reached $383.3 billion, an increase of 20.7 per cent over the prior year, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC).



"Across all industries and functions, end-user organisations are discovering the benefits of AI technologies, as increasingly powerful AI solutions are enabling better decision-making and higher productivity," said Rasmus Andsbjerg, associate vice president, Data & Analytics at IDC.