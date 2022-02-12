Global Covid caseload tops 408.1 mn

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 408.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.80 million and vaccinations to over 10.16 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.



In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 408,157,822 and 5,800,640, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,168,415,394.



The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 77,608,377 and 918,206, according to the CSSE.