Global Covid caseload tops 520.5 mn

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 520,575,578 and 6,262,140, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,400,335,103.



The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 82,421,624 and 999,518, respectively, according to the CSSE.