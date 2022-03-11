Global Covid deaths 3 times higher than reported, India had the highest mortality: Lancet

The other countries are the US (1.1 million), Russia (1.1 million), Mexico (798,000), Brazil (792,000), Indonesia (736,000), and Pakistan (664,000).A



Among these countries, the excess deaths rates were highest in Russia (375 deaths per 100,000) and Mexico (325 deaths per 100,000), and were similar in Brazil (187 deaths per 100,000) and the US (179 deaths per 100,000).



Because of its large population, India alone accounted for an estimated 22 per cent of the global total deaths, the findings showed.



With 5.3 million excess deaths, South Asia had the highest number of estimated excess deaths from Covid-19, followed by North Africa and the Middle East (1.7 million) and Eastern Europe (1.4 million).



These numbers suggest that the full impact of the pandemic may have been far greater, said researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent global health research centre at the University of Washington.



Calculating the difference between excess death estimates and official reported deaths provides a measure of under-counting of the pandemic's true death toll, the researchers added.



Further, the analysis showed that the ratio of excess deaths to reported deaths was found to be much greater in South Asia (excess deaths 9.5 times higher than reported deaths) and sub-Saharan Africa (excess deaths 14.2 times higher than reported) than other regions.



"The large differences between excess deaths and official records may be a result of under-diagnosis due to lack of testing and issues with reporting death data," the researchers wrote in the paper.