Global cyberattacks rise by 38% with healthcare most targeted in India: Report

In 2022, global cyberattacks increased by 38 per cent as compared to 2021, with healthcare being the most targeted industry in India, a new report showed on Thursday.



According to Check Point Research (CPR), these cyberattack numbers were driven by smaller, more agile hackers and ransomware gangs, who focused on exploiting collaboration tools used in work-from-home environments, targeting education institutions that shifted to e-learning post-Covid-19.



"Hackers like to target hospitals because they perceive them as short on cyber security resources with smaller hospitals particularly vulnerable, as they are underfunded and understaffed to handle a sophisticated cyberattack," said Omer Dembinsky, Data Group Manager at Check Point Software.