GM mustard: SC bench split on verdict, matter to go before CJI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday delivered a split verdict on the environmental approval for genetically modified (GM) mustard. This raises doubts about the validity of the Centre's 2022 decision on the environmental release of mustard hybrid DMH-11 for seed production and testing.

Despite the split verdict, the two-judge bench instructed the Union government to formulate a comprehensive national policy outlining rigorous and transparent bio-safety guidelines for genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

A bench of justices B.V. Nagarathna and Sanjay Karol heard pleas challenging the 18 October 2022 decision of the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) — the country's regulator for genetically modified organisms — recommending environment release and the subsequent decision on 25 October approving the environmental release of transgenic mustard hybrid DMH-11.

Justice Nagarathna, in her judgement, quashed the government’s decision to allow the environmental release of GM mustard, DMH-11, while justice Karol upheld the committee’s and the ministry of environment and forests' recommendation.

Owing to conflicting opinions, the bench instructed the registry to place the matter before the Chief Justice of India to constitute a larger bench to reconsider the case. It should be noted that during the petition hearing, the Union government had agreed to refrain from implementing the decision.

In her judgement, justice Nagarathna termed the process of approval given for the environmental release of transgenic mustard as "vitiated" and contrary to public interest. She highlighted that the decision was taken in haste, without considering several aspects, including the impact on health.