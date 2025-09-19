Goa activist Rama Kankonkar brutally attacked; five arrested, one absconding

The local police did swiftly register a case of conspiracy and attempted murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, after all was said and done. Within hours, five of the six suspects — each with prior criminal records — had been apprehended. They hail from St Cruz, Chorao and Porvorim. The sixth remains absconding at the time of publication.

According to Rahul Gupta, superintendent of police for north Goa, eight police teams comprised of 31 officers each used CCTV footage and crime records to identify the accused within three hours.

The first two suspects detained, Anthony Nadar and Francis Nadar, were found near Dodamarg bus stand.

Interrogation then led the police to Margao railway station, where three others — Suresh Naik, Minguel Araujo and Manish Hadfadkar — were arrested as they allegedly prepared to flee to Karnataka.

Kankonkar, speaking before being moved to Goa Medical College and Hospital, said his attackers mocked him for his activism: “They struck me without warning… One of them taunted, ‘You want to save Goa?’” Doctors confirmed he suffered multiple injuries, but is in stable condition.