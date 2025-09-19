Goa activist Rama Kankonkar brutally attacked; five arrested, one absconding
The assault triggered widespread outrage, with people taking to the streets in Panaji in protest against the breakdown of law and order under the BJP government
Social activist Rama Kankonkar was left grievously injured after being assaulted in broad daylight by a gang of six armed men near Children’s Park in Caranzalem on 18 September, Thursday afternoon.
The attack — carried out with knives, rods and a steel cable wire — stunned onlookers as the assailants beat Kankonkar, flung him onto the road and then smeared cow dung on his face before fleeing on two-wheelers. Eyewitnesses reported that the attackers brandished weapons to deter bystanders from intervening.
The local police did swiftly register a case of conspiracy and attempted murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, after all was said and done. Within hours, five of the six suspects — each with prior criminal records — had been apprehended. They hail from St Cruz, Chorao and Porvorim. The sixth remains absconding at the time of publication.
According to Rahul Gupta, superintendent of police for north Goa, eight police teams comprised of 31 officers each used CCTV footage and crime records to identify the accused within three hours.
The first two suspects detained, Anthony Nadar and Francis Nadar, were found near Dodamarg bus stand.
Interrogation then led the police to Margao railway station, where three others — Suresh Naik, Minguel Araujo and Manish Hadfadkar — were arrested as they allegedly prepared to flee to Karnataka.
Kankonkar, speaking before being moved to Goa Medical College and Hospital, said his attackers mocked him for his activism: “They struck me without warning… One of them taunted, ‘You want to save Goa?’” Doctors confirmed he suffered multiple injuries, but is in stable condition.
Kankonkar is well-known for his advocacy on environmental and civic issues within the coastal state. He has frequently raised concerns about the protection of its ecological resources, as well as advocating for community welfare and public accountability.
He also stood for election in 2017 under the Aam Aadmi Party flag.
The assault has triggered widespread outrage. Chief minister Pramod Sawant made all the right noises, condemning the incident and vowing strict action. “Government will not tolerate such crimes. Instructions have been given to arrest all accused and ensure the strictest punishment,” he said.
However, detractors are far from happy that this was allowed to happen at all and suggest the failure of law and order in the state has emboldened perpetrators of violence. The CM’s residence was soon surrounded by protestors.
Online, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal spoke of this incident as forming a continuum with reports of gang wars, drug abuse and smuggling, and harassment of women from the state. Citing this as evidence of the “complete collapse” of policing in Goa, he insisted the citizens deserve better.
Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Yuri Alemao of the Congress meanwhile alleged that law enforcement was in fact shielding the perpetrators, while Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai saw in the assault was “an attack on every Goan who dares to question those in power”.
BJP MLA from Calangute Michael Lobo also condemned the attack with a post on X and urged a probe.
Public anger spilled onto the streets of Panjim late on Thursday as a massive crowd gathered outside Goa Police headquarters as well, demanding justice for Kankonkar. Protesters blocked the road outside, forcing heavy police deployment at the entrance to prevent further escalation.
Residents of Caranzalem, where the attack occurred, expressed shock that such violence could unfold in a busy locality during the day. Viral CCTV footage of the assault has only deepened the anger, with civil society groups demanding greater police presence in public spaces and better protection for activists.
Kankonkar, known for his outspoken criticism of civic failures, has previously faced police cases himself, including one for alleged derogatory remarks against the chief minister. His supporters, however, say the latest attack reflects a growing climate of intimidation against activists.
The police confirmed investigations are ongoing, though, and expressed confidence that the final suspect will be arrested soon.
Also Read: Goa: Of phantom voters and fake addresses
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines