Goa CM Pramod Sawant needs to change astrologer: Shashi Tharoor

On Thursday, after arriving at Dabolim Airport in Goa, MP Shashi Tharoor while speaking to media persons said, “He needs to change his astrologer. We have seen a very positive trend among the public in the first couple of phases. The public is increasingly disenchanted with the BJP government at the Centre.

“I am expecting this election to be a bit of a shock for the BJP. I don’t think they will get 400 ‘paar’ (crossing), 300 paar is also impossible, 200 paar is also looking challenging for them.”

“At the moment our campaigning is going very well in the country. Indications of the first two phases and voting patterns tell us that the BJP is losing ground,” MP Tharoor said.