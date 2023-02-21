Goa Cong slams BJP over failure to implement Staff Selection Commission

The Leader of Opposition in Goa Yuri Alemao on Tuesday slammed BJP government for not issuing notification of 'Staff Selection Commission', promised by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.



"Youths were promised by the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on November 8, 2022 that all government recruitments shall be done through Staff Selection Commission from January 2023. Today we are in February 2023. There was no mention about the recruitment process in today's cabinet meeting. This exposes that he is not keeping up with his own commitment," Alemao said.



The Congress leader questioned why BJP government is reluctant to issue the notification to bring all the government recruitments under Staff Selection Commission.