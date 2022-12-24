Goa finds taming taxi operators tough as tourists leave without disembarking

Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) claimed that taxi operators catering to tourists aren't interested in negotiating fair fares. “Since they are not a point-to-point service, they can only have fair pricing if the rates are set in advance and fed into a digital meter. Many stakeholders, including the government, have had to go to court to get permission to install digital taxi meters. Nonetheless, it appears that these directives were disregarded and that government regulations were flouted without inviting consequence,” an official of the transport department said.

Stakeholders are also watching with interest as Goa is set to have Manohar International Airport, Mopa, the state’s second airport after Dabolim, become operational next month.

“Flights will begin from January 5 but there are concerns about the cabs since the taxi lobby has refused to tow the government line of operating through an app. Mopa is in North Goa and tourists wishing for a seamless drive to their place of choice might not find it as smooth an exercise as they would expect,” the transport official apprehended.

Tour operator Le Passage to India manager Francis Vaz said that negotiations with taxi unions broke down despite police intervention and that his company was responsible for the safety of more than a hundred American tourists. Deepak Lotlikar, another tour operator, explained that all these tourist arrivals are planned a year in advance.

"We send information to the cruise liner which encourages them to come to Goa. Taxi drivers frequently complain that we are stealing their business. A client who has booked a trip or excursion with the tour operator will never use a taxi. As tour operators, we provide a full tour package. This includes language-speaking guides, desired cuisine and theme-based tours, which tourist taxis cannot provide,” he explained.