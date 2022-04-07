Goa Minister's comment on fuel prices like Marie Antoinette's cake barb: Congress

On Wednesday, Cabral had said: "So, we have to make a change in ourselves. I will advise people to buy electrical vehicles and start moving around in them so that you can save money and save the environment also. They say prices have increased and yet they buy petrol. They must be in a position to buy an (e)-bike," Cabral told the media at the BJP state headquarters in Panaji.



Accusing the BJP government of failing to fulfil its primary duty of controlling prices, Patkar said: "This is adding salt to the wounds of those whose household budgets have been thrown out of gear by such a rise in fuel prices."