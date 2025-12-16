Goa nightclub fire: Thai authorities deport Luthra brothers to India

The authorities in Thailand on Tuesday, 16 December, deported to India Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the nightclub in Goa where 25 people were killed in a fire on December 6.

The deportation comes amid an ongoing probe into the deadly blaze, which triggered widespread outrage and led to scrutiny over alleged safety violations and lapses by the nightclub management.

The Luthras, co-owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' in Arpora in North Goa, had left for Phuket in Thailand, shortly after the fire incident. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice was issued against them.

The two were detained by Thai authorities in Phuket on December 11 following the intervention of the Indian mission, which was in close touch with the Thai government in the case.

Several videos circulating online showed the Luthra brothers at Bangkok airport ahead of their departure.

They will be handed over to Indian authorities on arrival in India for further legal proceedings in the case.

Five managers and staff members have already been arrested by the Goa Police in connection with the fire.

Restaurant sealed

Meanwhile, authorities in Goa sealed 'The Cape Goa', a prominent restaurant located on a cliff in South Goa for violation of fire and other safety norms, officials said on Tuesday.

The sealing order issued on Monday, 15 December, said the tourism department had granted permission for one temporary private shack, but it was observed that the establishment was operating a full-fledged restaurant beyond the sanctioned plinth area.

Continued operation of the premises without mandatory safety clearances poses an imminent, grave and real threat to human life and property, particularly in the event of fire, electrical short-circuit, structural failure, or any emergency requiring evacuation, it said.

Chairperson of the joint enforcement and monitoring committee, Canacona taluka, Maya Pednekar, led a team that carried out an inspection of 'The Cape Goa' on December 12 and found several violations at the popular restaurant.

"Upon careful consideration of the inspection report and material placed before me, I am satisfied that the danger is real, proximate and imminent; the premises is being used in a manner endangering public safety; and immediate intervention is necessary in the interest of protection of human life and property," the order said.

(With agency inputs)