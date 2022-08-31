Goa Police in Haryana to probe Sonali Phogat's murder

A Goa Police team on Wednesday arrived at the farmhouse of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, who died under mysterious circumstances, in Haryana's Hisar to record statements of her family and to further investigate the case.

"We have come here for the probe. We will visit places to record statements," a Goa Police official told the media on reaching her residence.

The state police have apprehended Shivam, who was attempting to steal DVR and a computer from Phogat's farmhouse.