Goa schools to open from February 21: Official

According to an order issued by Director, Education Department Bhushan Sawaikar, schools have been directed to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and SOPs.



"As Covid-19 cases are reducing day by day in the state, it is decided by the competent authority to re-open all the educational institutions from Std 1 to Std 12 from February 21 by following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and as per SOP guidelines enclosed," the order said.