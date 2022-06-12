Goal of USD 5 trillion GDP appears to be case of 'shifting goalposts': Chidambaram

The original target year was 2023-24, the former finance minister said, adding that, "We are nowhere near that goalpost."

"Now, the Chief Economic Adviser has said we will achieve the goal 'by 2027'," he said.

"I think each one of the key players has a different goalpost: PM, FM, FS and CEA. Whenever the Economy reaches the milestone, one can say 'We told you so'!" Chidambaram said.