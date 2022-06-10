Goa's panchayat inspects illegal construction by Mika Singh

He said that nobody (Mika Singh or his representative) has come to the Panchayat office to produce the license of this construction. "We had asked to him produce the license if obtained by him, but so far we have not received it," Almeida told.



According to him, if the panchayat body comes to conclusion to demolish the structure, then they will inform the demolishing squad.



He said that despite the notice being issued on him, the construction work is going on. "Secretary has recorded everything. This construction is taking place near the sea (beach). We will take action as per law," he said.



The notice has been served under section 82 rw section (188) of the Goa Panchayat Raj act 1994 upon the complaint filed by Gambino Drago and Ravi Harmalkar, both local from Anjuna.



"Before commencement of any construction work prior permission is required to be obtained under section 66(1) of the Goa Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, but you have failed to take Panchayat permission from this office for the above said work," notice served to Mika Singh stated.