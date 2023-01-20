Goddess Kali poster row: SC says no coercive action to be taken against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim protection from coercive action to filmmaker Leena Manimekalai in connection with FIRs registered against her in various states over a controversial poster of her upcoming documentary film showing goddess Kali smoking a cigarette.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha issued notices to the Centre, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments on her plea.

The top court noted that a look out circular has been issued against her.