Godhra train burning case: SC grants bail to life convict, considers 17 years sentence

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Faruk, who is one of the thirty-one convicts in the Godhra train burning incident of February 2002 which reportedly led to the communal riots in Gujarat.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha pointed out that the convict has been behind bars for 17 years when his role was that of pelting stones at the train.

“In the facts of the case, the application of bail made by Faruk, accused no. 4, is granted. The applicant was convicted of offences punishable under Section 302 IPC and sentenced to suffer imprisonment for life. The High Court dismissed his appeal on 9th October 2017. The applicant has sought bail on the ground that he has been in custody since 2004 and has undergone imprisonment for about 17 years,” stated the bench.

Appearing for the state, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta said the case was not that of “mere stone pelting”, but that of instigating others as a result of which passengers were injured and were prevented from leaving the burning train.”“Under normal circumstances, pelting of stones may be a less grave of an offence. But this is different,” added Mehta.

Mehta also requested the court to list all appeals for final hearing including appeals filed by the state for enhancement of sentence. The court accepted his request. “This is one of the most heinous offences. Fifty-nine people were burnt alive by halting the door of the (train) bogey. The matter is ripe for final hearing. Now your lordships have special benches for timed hearings as well. This can be listed as one of the matters.”