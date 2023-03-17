Godhra train burning case: SC to hear pleas of Gujarat govt, convicts on March 24

The state government has come in appeal against the commutation of death penalty into life term for 11 convicts, Mehta said. Several accused, he added, have filed pleas against the high court upholding their convictions in the case.



The top court has granted bail to two convicts in the case so far. Seven other bail pleas are pending adjudication in the matter.



The bench noted that a large number of bail applications have been filed before it in the case and said, "It has been agreed that the AORs (advocates-on-record) on behalf of applicants along with advocate Swati Ghildiyal, standing counsel for Gujarat, shall prepare a comprehensive chart with all relevant details. List after three weeks."