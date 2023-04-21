Godhra train burning: SC grants bail to 8 convicts, declines pleas of 4 others

Another senior counsel also urged the bench not to dismiss the bail plea of four accused and adjourn the hearing on their bail applications. Mehta pressed that the court should dismiss the bail applications of the four convicts and added that the court may leave it open for them to revive these applications after a year or so.



After hearing submissions, the bench granted bail to eight convicts and rejected bail for four convicts. Concluding the hearing, the bench, for eight petitioners whom it granted bail, said: "We direct that they be released on bail subject to such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the sessions court..." On the last date of hearing, the top court had rejected bail to two convicts in the case.



The Gujarat government had moved the apex court challenging the commutation of death penalty into life imprisonment for 11 convicts.