Gogamedi murder: Shooters used public transport to evade arrest
During a late-night operation, the Delhi Police crime branch and a Rajasthan Police team apprehended three men, including Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji
The two shooters reportedly involved in the killing of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi used public transport, train and taxi to evade arrest, said an official on Sunday.
The Delhi Police's crime branch had been tracking the movement of the shooters for the last 72 hours after Rajasthan Police approached them,the official said.
"Rajasthan Police provided intel that after killing Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi on 5 December, the shooters took a taxi to Didwana in Rajasthan. From there, they boarded a bus to Delhi," the official said
However, during the Delhi Police probe, it was revealed that the two shooters got off the bus at Dharuhera in Haryana. "They took an auto-rickshaw from Dharuhera to Rewari railway station, then boarded a train for Hisar (Haryana). Upon reaching Hisar in the morning, they contacted Udham, who arranged a taxi," the official explained.
From Hisar, the trio travelled to Manali in Himachal Pradesh. Upon their return to Chandigarh on Saturday, a team stationed there apprehended them.
A team under the supervision of DCP (crime branch) Amit Goel collaborated with Rajasthan Police and successfully apprehended the two shooters, Rohit and Nitin, along with Udham Singh, during a late-night raid at a hotel in Chandigarh's Sector 22, said the official.
On 5 December, the assailants reportedly entered Gogamedi's residence in the Shyam Nagar area of Jaipur and opened fire at him. He was taken to the Metro Mass Hospital in Mansarovar, where he was declared dead.
His supporters have been sitting on strike ever since, demanding the arrest of the accused. On Wednesday evening, Gogamedi's wife Shila Shekhawat, in an address at the protest site, said: "I have a demand that the protest will continue until the accused are brought before us."
