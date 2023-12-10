Gogamedi murder: Shooters used public transport to evade arrest

The two shooters reportedly involved in the killing of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi used public transport, train and taxi to evade arrest, said an official on Sunday.

The Delhi Police's crime branch had been tracking the movement of the shooters for the last 72 hours after Rajasthan Police approached them,the official said.

"Rajasthan Police provided intel that after killing Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi on 5 December, the shooters took a taxi to Didwana in Rajasthan. From there, they boarded a bus to Delhi," the official said

However, during the Delhi Police probe, it was revealed that the two shooters got off the bus at Dharuhera in Haryana. "They took an auto-rickshaw from Dharuhera to Rewari railway station, then boarded a train for Hisar (Haryana). Upon reaching Hisar in the morning, they contacted Udham, who arranged a taxi," the official explained.

From Hisar, the trio travelled to Manali in Himachal Pradesh. Upon their return to Chandigarh on Saturday, a team stationed there apprehended them.